Speed limit changes likely coming to Biltmore, Ahwatukee and other spots across Phoenix

Phoenix drivers could see speed limit changes across the city soon.

The streets department will ask the City Council to approve reducing speeds by 5 mph at 12 spots because of "road and traffic conditions." The council is all but certain to approve the changes Dec. 6.

The reductions come as part of the city's biannual review of speed limits. They build on Phoenix's "Vision Zero" goal to reduce traffic deaths to zero by 2050.

Phoenix speed limit changes are proposed here

Ahwatukee

Central Avenue between Liberty Lane and Chandler Boulevard: 35 mph to 30 mph.

Liberty Lane between 17th and Central avenues: 35 mph to 30 mph.

Biltmore area

Lincoln Drive between Ocotillo Road and 32nd Street: 45 mph to 40 mph.

24th Street between Montebello Avenue and Lincoln Drive: 45 mph to 40 mph.

32nd Street between the Arizona Canal and Lincoln Drive: 45 mph to 40 mph.

Central Phoenix

Osborn Road from 19th and Seventh avenues: 35 mph to 30 mph.

12th Street from Indian School to Mountain View roads: 35 mph to 30 mph.

East Phoenix

McDowell Road between 52nd Street and Galvin Parkway: 50 mph to 45 mph.

Laveen

43rd Avenue between Olney Avenue and Dobbins Road: 35 mph to 30 mph.

19th Avenue between Dobbins Road and Southern Avenue: 45 mph to 40 mph.

South Phoenix

24th Street between South Mountain and Baseline roads: 35 mph to 30 mph.

Sunnyslope

Hatcher Road between Central and 19th avenues: Reduce from 35 mph to 30 mph

Reporter Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Speed limit changes eyed near Biltmore, Ahwatukee, other Phoenix spots