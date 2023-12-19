Speed reduced on Fleur Drive/MLK Parkway in Des Moines

Drivers will have to cruise a bit slower down Fleur Drive in Des Moines.

Des Moines City Council members unanimously approved lowering the speed limit to 35 from 40 mph on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway/Fleur Drive between Ingersoll Avenue and Army Post Road, according to a council communications memo.

The speed change comes amid the Fleur Drive reconstruction project to remove deteriorated pavement and reconstruct the street with sidewalks along both sides, and to accommodate the high traffic volumes along the roadway, according to the city. Fleur Drive sees about 30,000 vehicles per day near the intersection with Park Avenue, according to the city's website.

According to the memo, the new speed limit is consistent with the existing speed limit on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to the north from Ingersoll Avenue to Interstate 235.

Fleur Drive, from Army Post Road to Border Street, will stay 40 mph.

