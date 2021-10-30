Speed Of Texas Abortion Cases Has Few High Court Precedents

Mark Sherman / Associated Press
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — In only a handful of cases has the Supreme Court, where decorative turtles symbolize the deliberate pace of justice, moved as quickly as it is in the fight over the Texas law that bans most abortions. They include some of the most famous disputes of the last 50 years.

The cases being argued Monday could signal how the justices will rule in an even bigger abortion case that will be heard a month later and asks them to overrule the two landmark cases that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

But abortion is not directly at issue in the Texas cases. Rather, the court will decide whether abortion providers or the federal government can sue in federal court over the Texas law, which has an enforcement mechanism that Chief Justice John Roberts has described as “unusual, if not unprecedented.”

The high court has so far allowed the Texas law, which effectively bans abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy, to be in effect even as it appears to conflict with the Roe and Casey decisions. Those cases remain the law of the land until the Supreme Court says otherwise.

Who Can Sue, Be Sued?

The Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, usually around six weeks and before some women even know they are pregnant.

Federal courts have had no trouble blocking similar laws enacted elsewhere as inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s rulings on abortion that essentially don’t let states prohibit abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb, usually around 24 weeks.

The difference in Texas is the way the law is enforced. Rather than let state officials enforce it, as typically happens, Texas puts the power in the hands of private citizens, who can sue anyone who performs or abets an abortion. The pregnant woman herself cannot be sued.

Texas legislators have said that they designed the law this way precisely to make it hard to challenge in federal court.

Abortion providers first sued to block the law before it took effect, but they were rebuffed by a federal appeals court and ultimately the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department then stepped in with a new lawsuit. A federal judge blocked the law, agreeing with the substance of the new suit, but the appeals court put the law back in place after just 48 hours.

When the Biden administration asked the court to block the law, the justices put off a decision but agreed to decide whether, at this early stage of the court fight, either providers or the federal government could sue in federal court to stop a law that the administration argues has “made abortion effectively unavailable in Texas after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.”

The decision on enforcement, the state and an architect of the law say in court papers, means that federal courts are effectively closed to the law’s challengers at this point. The issues also include whom to sue and whether federal courts have the power to compel state judges to follow their orders.

In neither case is the constitutionality of the law directly at issue, but the motivation for both lawsuits is that the Texas ban conflicts with Roe and Casey.

Express Lane

The Texas cases join Bush v. Gore, the Watergate tapes and Pentagon Papers cases, and just a few others that were heard and decided by the justices under a tight timeline that compressed months of briefings and arguments into weeks, and in some cases, days.

In those situations, hard deadlines loomed or the fate of a presidency hung in the balance.

It’s not clear why the court is acting so quickly now. The justices, by a 5-4 vote, rejected an early plea to block the law before it took effect in September.

The conservative majority’s one-paragraph opinion last month cited “novel and complex” procedural questions that the court usually leaves to lower courts to sort through before it steps in.

Polls conducted after the court’s Texas abortion vote showed sharp drops in approval of the court. At around the same time, several justices made public pleas that they not be viewed as partisan politicians.

It’s possible that the decision to grant full review to the Texas cases and, presumably, issue a reasoned opinion is aimed at addressing these concerns.

Then too, the court might want to have the Texas cases squared away before arguments on Dec. 1 in a case from Mississippi that could dramatically change abortion rights in the United States.

The justices have not offered an explanation for their actions. It remains to be seen how quickly the court will issue a decision.

Prior Experience

Justices Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer are the only two justices who were members of the court during Bush v. Gore, which effectively settled the 2000 presidential election in favor of Republican George W. Bush. Thomas was part of the majority, and Breyer dissented.

Roberts was a law clerk to Justice William Rehnquist in 1981, when the court moved quickly to decide a case that was related to the release of the American hostages in Iran. Faced with a deadline for the U.S. to transfer previously blocked assets to the Iranians, the court acted in less than a month to grant, hear and decide the case. Rehnquist wrote the court’s opinion, which was issued eight days after arguments.

 

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas abortion law will be debated Monday by Supreme Court

    The Texas abortion law will take center stage for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

  • Colorado secretary of state discusses security ahead of upcoming election

    Secretaries of state across the country are taking action to combat false information and potential security issues in the upcoming election. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Marie Griswold joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the measures her state is taking.

  • 'Prison gerrymandering' endures in Nevada, despite law

    Incomplete demographic information that Nevada prison officials provided lawmakers preparing to redraw the state's political maps is prompting questions and frustration two years after the Legislature passed a law to count incarcerated residents in their home communities during the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. The data gap suggests Nevada's efforts to end so-called “prison gerrymandering” are far from complete as lawmakers prepare to implement a recently passed ban of the practice for the first time later this year. Most states count inmates as part of the population where their prisons are located.

  • My Life Is in Joe Manchin’s Hands—Does He Care?

    c/oSenator Joe Manchin has always said he listens to, and needs to hear from, those whose lives in West Virginia will be directly impacted by his decisions on legislation. Manchin has repeatedly said he would take into account how President Biden’s Build Back Better Act would affect the Mountaineer State population. This includes whether he would support fully funding home and community-based services (HCBS), which the framework President Biden laid out on Tuesday provides $150 billion for.Passi

  • Johnson Says U.K. Has ‘Bigger Fish to Fry’ in France Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson said he’s not worried about the increasingly bitter dispute between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing access, and that he’ll seek to defuse tensions by emphasizing the strength of the alliance when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron this weekend.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is

  • Letters to the Editor: What do Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema really want?

    It's terrible that two 'moderate' Democratic senators are able to hold up the president's vastly popular domestic agenda, readers say.

  • GOP revels in Atlanta World Series after All-Star Game move

    Atlanta was stripped of baseball’s All-Star Game over the summer, but it has the World Series now. The moment the Braves clinched the National League pennant Saturday, Republicans began dunking on Major League Baseball and Democrats over July’s All-Star Game being yanked from Truist Park in protest over Georgia’s restrictive voting law.

  • California’s Year Of Drought And Deluge Is A Preview Of Its Painful Climate Future

    Record-setting rainfall thankfully dented California’s severe drought. But extremes of wet and dry are expected to intensify, with destructive consequences.View Entire Post ›

  • Abortions in Texas dropped by half in month after ban took effect, research finds

    The number of clinic-performed abortions in Texas decreased by about 50% in September — the month the state's near total ban on the procedure went into effect — when compared with the same month last year, according to research from the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.Driving the news: The Texas ban, which effectively bars the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, is the most restrictive law allowed to be enforced since the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade case legalized abortion in the U.S.Get marke

  • Pope Francis demands 'radical' climate action at Cop26 saying 'we cannot allow this to happen'

    Pope Francis has urged world leaders to stop the “degradation of our common home” at the Cop26 climate summit.

  • Inmate Convulses and Vomits in First Oklahoma Execution in Six Years

    Mike Simons/GettyOklahoma broke a six-year moratorium on executions Thursday in grisly fashion as the prisoner put to death convulsed and vomited as he died.When the executioners administered a sedative, midazolam, to John Grant, 60, as he was strapped to a gurney, he began seizing and vomiting, according to the Associated Press, which sent a reporter to witness the execution. Before the prison raised the curtain to allow viewers to see the execution chamber, he yelled, “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’

  • Biden Says Pope Told Him To Keep Receiving Communion, Thwarting Anti-Abortion Bishops

    Some U.S. bishops have said Biden, a devout Catholic, should be denied Communion due to his support of abortion rights.

  • Target reveals early Black Friday sales and weeklong 'Holiday Best' deals

    Holiday shopping season has come early, and Target is joining in on the fun with some good news. The mass retailer has revealed early Black Friday sales, as well as weeklong "Holiday Best," deals kicking off on Oct. 31. You also can take advantage of the retailer's same-day order pickup or drive-up services.

  • G20 world leaders arrive in Rome for summit

    Leaders from the world’s 20 richest economies are due to commit this weekend (October 30-31) to tackling the existential threat of climate change, ahead of the UN climate change summit next week in Glasgow.World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will pledge to take urgent steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).UN climate experts say a 2050 deadline is crucial to meet the 1.5 degree limit, but some of the world's biggest polluters say they cannot reach it, with China, by far the largest carbon emitter, aiming for 2060.

  • UK's Johnson gives G-20 stark warning on climate change

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Italy for a Group of 20 meeting on Friday with a stark warning: modern civilization could soon lie in ruins like ancient Rome if world leaders don’t act to curb climate change. Johnson has one big goal at the G-20 gathering: to persuade the leaders of the world’s biggest economies to put their money where their mouth is at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland that starts Sunday.

  • NC legislature likely to set aside utility market competition issue after big energy reform law

    House Bill 951, also known as the Energy Solutions for North Carolina Act, is clearly a landmark piece of legislation in the state and passed with large bipartisan majorities in both houses.

  • I Ranked Basically Every Way There Is To Eat A Potato From "Throw That Away NOW" To "This Will Be My Final Meal"

    This could get heated.View Entire Post ›

  • Sen. Burr’s Brother-in-Law Called Stock Broker One Minute After Call With Senator

    After Sen. Richard Burr dumped more than $1.6 million in stocks a week before the coronavirus market crash, he called his brother-in-law, according to a new filing.

  • Doctors question sedative dose used in Oklahoma execution

    While medical experts say it’s unclear why an Oklahoma inmate began convulsing and vomiting after the first of three drugs used to execute him was administered, all agree the dosage was massive compared with what's standard in surgeries — with one doctor calling it “insane.” The state’s prisons agency is now likely to face new litigation, which may focus on the state’s description of the execution of John Marion Grant for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker as “in accordance with” protocols. Grant, 60, convulsed and vomited after the sedative midazolam was administered.

  • City officials threw me in jail to silence me. Years later, I'm still seeking justice.

    The immoral doctrine of qualified immunity has so far thwarted my efforts to enforce my First Amendment rights.