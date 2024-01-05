Are speed traps and ticket quotas legal in NC? Here’s what the law says

When you speed around a corner and notice a police car sitting in a nearby parking lot, your first instinct might be to tap your brakes to slow down.

But it could be too late. The cop already clocked you driving faster than the posted speed limit and is prepared to give you a ticket.

In this situation, most would say you got caught in a speed trap.

Merriam Webster defines a speed trap as, “A stretch of road policed by often concealed officers or devices, such as radar, so as to catch speeders.” Essentially, these are areas just off the roadway where police officers park and check motorist’s speeds.

But are speed traps actually legal in North Carolina? Here’s what we know:

Are speed traps legal in NC?

Speed traps are legal in North Carolina, according to Gilles Law, a firm based in Charlotte.

According to the firm, forms of speed traps in the state include having officers stationed:

In areas where people commonly speed

Where the speed drops suddenly

At the bottom of a hill

In a manner at which the officer is hidden

Does NC law enforcement set traffic ticket quotas?

North Carolina law prohibits law enforcement from setting or applying any type of traffic ticket quota.

The law states that “the Secretary of Public Safety shall not make or permit to be made any order, rule, or regulation requiring the issuance of any minimum number of traffic citations, or ticket quotas, by any member or members of the State Highway Patrol.”

Can you go to jail for speeding in NC?

In some cases, speeding in North Carolina can lead to jail time.

If you’re caught driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit, you could be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor, according to N.C.-based firm Harbinson Parker. A misdemeanor charge could result in jail time if you have prior convictions.