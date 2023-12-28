Speed, wet roads factor in fatal Hampshire crash

Dec. 28—SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — A New York man was killed Tuesday after losing control of the tractor-trailer he was driving on state Route 28 in Hampshire County.

Richard E. Gray, 77, of Chenango, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:38 p.m. accident in Springfield, Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said in a news release.

Sions said Gray was driving the tractor-trailer owned by Richard Gray Trucking north on Route 28 when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. The truck, which was loaded with logs, was severely damaged and Gray was trapped in the wreckage.

Excessive speed and the wet roadway contributed to the crash, Sions said.

Route 28 was closed for an extended period.

In addition to deputies and state police, Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby fire departments, Hampshire County EMS, West Virginia Division of Transportation and medical examiner Chris Guynn responded to the accident.