Speeder caught going 72 mph through school zone at metro middle school

Video captured a driver flying past a middle school in Gwinnett County.

The Duluth Police Department posted video of the violation on their Facebook page.

The video shows the car flying down the street at 72 mph through the 45 mph zone along Pleasant Hill Road.

Police pointed out a family of geese was also crossing the road.

Duluth Police sent a violation to the driver.

The department released video of another driver going 100 mph outside the same school on May 4.

In January, Gwinnett police said they were adding even more school zone cameras throughout the county.

They said the cameras operate throughout the day when school is in session, and tickets will be issued beginning one hour before school starts in the morning through one hour after the end of the school day.

If you get caught on one of the cameras, you’ll get a ticket sent to you via mail with instructions on how to pay the fine. The first violation is $75, and any fine after that will be $125 along with a $5 administrative fee.

