Speedier path to pardons helps Ohioans restart their lives

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine created an alternative, speedier path for people seeking a pardon. The governor is scheduled to give an update on how many people have been pardoned since the project started four years ago.

Mostly behind the scenes and with little fanfare, Gov. Mike DeWine gave a clean slate to dozens of people who made costly mistakes and then made amends.

Through an expedited pardon project announced four years ago, DeWine has worked with law schools across Ohio to help people with criminal records apply for and get gubernatorial pardons. A pardon removes hurdles to housing, education and employment that often come with a criminal conviction. It doesn't convey innocence or exoneration.

The governor is scheduled to give an update on the project at Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law on Wednesday.

DeWine created the project as an alternative for one-time, non-violent offenders who have lived model lives for at least a decade.

Students and staff at law schools, including University of Akron and Ohio State, help applicants assemble the required paperwork and make sure they meet qualifications.

The project got off to a slow start due to the pandemic but as of Dec. 15, nearly 800 people from 29 states have applied. Most had between one and three convictions, though many had five or more on their record.

How does someone qualify?

The first requirement is that at least 10 years have passed since the person completed the sentence for the conviction.

Other requirements include:

The applicant hasn't committed any other crimes in at least 10 years, including drunken driving.

The applicant made good faith efforts to pay fines and restitution.

The person has been working or has a good reason why they haven't been employed.

The applicant has a history of performing volunteer work or community service.

People convicted of violent crimes such as murder, kidnapping, rape or domestic violence are not eligible.

What is a pardon?

The Ohio Constitution gives the governor clemency powers to give pardons, commute sentences or issue reprieves for all criminal convictions, except treason or in cases of impeachment.

A commutation lessens the sentence given, such as shortening the prison term. A reprieve temporarily suspends carrying out a sentence, such as an execution. A pardon releases the person from legal penalties, such as restrictions on housing, education, employment or volunteer activities.

The Adult Parole Authority must review applications and make recommendations to the governor. He doesn't have to follow the recommendations. The governor's clemency decisions aren't subject to judicial review.

This story will be updated.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's expedited pardon project helps people seeking redemption