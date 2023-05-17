Speeding 19-year-old leads deputy on chase with open alcohol in car, Georgia cops say

Two 19-year-olds were charged after a high-speed chase in Georgia, deputies say.

A Forsyth County deputy was driving just past midnight when a white BMW drove past him going in the opposite direction, the sheriff’s office said in a May 16 Facebook post. The BMW was going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The deputy made a U-turn and tried to pull over the driver but instead was led on a chase for almost two minutes, a video shared by the sheriff’s office showed.

During the pursuit, the BMW continued to speed, reaching 140 mph, before it was forced to slow down ahead of a curve in the road, according to deputies.

Once the BMW began to break, the deputy hit the back of the car, forcing it to spin around and stop, the video shows.

Deputies who stopped the BMW said the driver’s license did not permit him to drive after midnight. There was also a 19-year-old passenger in the front seat.

“When deputies were talking with the 19-year-old passenger, they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and his eyes were watering,” the sheriff’s office said.

An open container of alcohol was found on the floor of the car, according to deputies.

The car’s driver was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic container and violation of a class D license, officials said. The passenger was charged with possession of alcohol under the age of 21.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office shows a deputy arresting one of the 19-year-olds and calling him a “silly goose.”

“All these bad decisions when all you had to do was stop,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “A 19 year old putting every other driver and our Deputy at risk, much less himself and his passenger.”

Forsyth County is about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

