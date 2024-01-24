Speeding in a California school zone? Here’s what ‘when children are present’ really means

When you drive past a California school, you might notice a sign that reads “Speed limit 25 when children are present.”

But what exactly does that mean? How “present” do children have to be for that speed limit to be in effect?

Reader Dorothy Thomas asked The Sacramento Bee’s service journalism team, which focuses on helping the community navigate daily life: “When near schools, I see signs stating a lower speed limit ‘when children are present.’ Does this mean on the sidewalk? In cars? In the school parking lot?”

The Bee reached out to the California Highway Patrol to find the answer. Here’s what we discovered:

What is considered a school zone in California?

Under California law, a school zone is an area of a highway, which is a public area open to use for vehicles including roads and streets, that surrounds a school building and its grounds. This includes the area of the road that approaches or passes the school and is not separated by a fence or other barrier.

The California Vehicle Code states there must be a posted sign to inform drivers about the presence of a school zone.

That school zone is enforced while the grounds are being used by children “going to or leaving the school either during school hours or during the noon recess period,” according to the state vehicle code.

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the speed limit is 25 mph within 500 feet of a school zone when children are present.

However, some school zones can have posted speed limits requiring drivers to lower their speed to 15 mph, the department’s website states.

What does ‘when children are present’ mean?

While the California Driver’s Handbook states drivers must follow the school zone speed limit “while children are outside or crossing the street,” does the school zone speed limit apply if children are in class?

Officer Thomas Olsen, a CHP spokesperson, said children are determined to be “present” whenever they are on the side of the school’s fence or barrier closest to the road.

This would include drop-off and pick-up times, Olsen wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

“If the roadway is engineered to have a speed limit of 30 mph, then the motorist would have to lower their speed to 25 if children are present,” Olsen wrote.

When children are not physically present in the school zone but still on school grounds, Olsen said drivers must still go at a “safe” speed.

“If it’s 10 a.m. and children are corralled in a fenced area during recess, then motorist may go (the regular speed limit if it’s) safe to do so,” Olsen wrote.

Though school hours in California might range from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Olsen said drivers should still be cautious when passing by a school zone because after-school programs can last until 6 p.m.

“It is always best practice to lower your speed when near school zones and exercise a high visual horizon,” Olsen explained, “looking down the road for potential hazards.”

When children are not present in the school zone, Olsen said drivers can return to the posted business or residential speed limit, which is often 25 mph.”

What are the penalties for not following school zone speed limit?

When children are considered present, California law states the drivers must follow the posted school zone speed limit.

Any driver caught going faster than that speed limit could be issued a speeding ticket. Fines range from $35 to more than $500, not including additional court costs and assessments, according to Shouse California Law Group.

Along with speeding fines, a ticket could also lead to one so-called “negligent operator” point being added to your California driver’s record.