Man facing charges after crashing car into living room of Clinton home during police pursuit

A speeding driver who attempted to evade police officers during a multi-town pursuit lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and barreled into a home in Clinton on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Clinton District Court on charges including negligent operation, failure to stop for police, operating with a suspended license, operating with a revoked license, uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation, speeding, marked lanes violation, and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to the Sterling Police Department.

An officer on patrol on the area of Clinton Street in Sterling attempted to stop Brown around 8:15 p.m. but he allegedly refused to pull over, prompting a short chase.

Brown lost control of his car and smashed through a home in Clinton in the area of Sterling Street, causing serious structural damage before coming to rest in the living room, according to police.

Video from the scene showed crews using pieces of wood to support the home in an effort to prevent it from collapsing as they worked to clear the wreckage. The entire first floor of the home appeared to be a total loss.

No residents in the home were hurt.

Brown was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries, booked at Sterling police headquarters, and transported to the Worcester County House of Correction.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: A car crashed into a #Clinton home last night on Sterling Street, causing serious damage. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/sYOqtBJTdF — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) October 27, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW