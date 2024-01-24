Speeding car makes illegal pass and smashes head-on into traffic, NC cops say. 1 dead

A decision to pass a car on a North Carolina road left one man dead, according to police.

The 32-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Asheville at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21, according to an Asheville Police Department news release. Officers originally responded to a call about a “motor vehicle crash with injury,” police said.

While driving along Sweeten Creek Road, Andrew Benjamin Freeman illegally tried to pass another car in his Honda Civic, police said.

He drove in the southbound lane of traffic and tried to pass, but he smashed into a Nissan Armada head-on, according to the department.

Freeman later died from his injuries at Mission Hospital, police said.

Friends of Freeman’s family shared their condolences for his parents on his obituary page, saying how they “loved their son so fervently.”

The Nissan driver also was sent to Mission Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash is under investigation by Asheville Police Department.

