Speeding car spins out into students near Anaheim school
Two of those students were hurt in the crash and several others were able to jump out of the way.
In December, two Waymo robotaxies in Phoenix collided with the same pickup truck that was in the midst of being towed, which prompted the Alphabet subsidiary to issue a recall on its vehicles' software.
Mozilla is the latest notable tech company to lay off staff. It's letting go around 60 workers and prioritizing projects such as Firefox and AI recommendations.
Otter, the AI-powered meeting assistant that transcribes audio in real time, is adding another layer of AI to its product with today's introduction of Meeting GenAI, a new set of AI tools for meetings. Included with GenAI is an AI chatbot you can query to get information about past meetings you've recorded with Otter, an AI chat feature that can be used by teams and an AI conversation summary that provides an overview of the meeting that took place, so you don't have to read the full transcript to catch up. Although journalists and students may use AI to record things like interviews or lectures, Otter's new AI features are aimed more at those who leverage the meeting helper in a corporate environment.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates crashes, has ordered the Dawn Project organization to stop using its seal after it appeared in a Super Bowl ad that called for consumers to boycott Tesla. The NTSB said in a letter that its seal must be immediately removed from the Dawn Project's website and YouTube page, as well as any further airings of the commercial. NTSB said in a news release that it did not authorize the use of its seal and does not endorse the work of the Dawn Project.
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has finally set up shop on TikTok. Despite controversy in Congress over the app, TikTok is an indispensable tool for presidential candidates to reach young voters, experts say. “I wasn’t surprised at all to see that the campaign launched a TikTok account, because it would genuinely have been such a waste to go through this cycle, and a lost opportunity, to not be on that platform,” said Annie Wu Henry, a digital communications strategist who has managed social media for several political campaigns.
The 49ers don't have a lot of big roster concerns this offseason.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
X, formerly Twitter, announced today that advertisers will soon be able to run ads next to certain content creators. The move will allow advertisers to ensure that their ads don't run next to controversial or offensive content. "Starting this month, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting," the company wrote in a blog post.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
Kiptum was expected to be a major Olympic contender this year.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
2023 was the year social networks realized that they were sitting on massive troves of data. After talking to several third-party developers who built apps and services on top of these larger social networks, we learned that there are mixed feelings among the developers about building experiences around social networks. While they are excited about the rise of decentralized networks, some of them haven't seen enough incentives to build out new apps.
The Knicks may not be the favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.
G League player Mac McClung will return to defend his title.
From Taylor Swift concerts to Super Bowl parties, the Swelce romance has been great for family bonding.
It’s time to plan ahead and make some fantasy roster cuts to make room for some new contributors once the NBA trade deadline passes. Here’s our list of candidates.