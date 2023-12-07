Speeding cars have east Columbus neighborhood on edge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many in a Columbus neighborhood near Pickerington are raising the alarm about people speeding down their street.

Residents said this isn’t a new issue, but after numerous 311 complaints and emails to the city, the silence is pushing them to speak out again.

It’s a stretch of road that includes Harbour Town and Highland Park drives. Neighbors said drivers use these streets as a cut-through when there is traffic along Tussing and Hines roads.

“I’ve had to get my mail delivered to my front door because going just to the street to check my mailbox, I’ve almost been hit a few times,” Harbour Town Drive resident Frederick English said. He’s lived on this street for 14 years.

“It’s always been a big issue, but I feel in recent years, it’s gotten worse,” he said. “People use this as a way to get from Tussing to Hines Road or vice versa and they’re just trying to beat the traffic.”

English lives across the street from one couple who’s asking for any type of enforcement whether that be anything from a stop sign to speed bumps, anything to keep people from speeding past the 25 mph sign.

“Is it going to take a death for the City of Columbus to take action?” resident David Hedrick said. “It shouldn’t, but I’m afraid that’s going to be the case. I’m afraid only then will this be a major story. We’re past the point of, you know, this is going to get someone hurt. It already has gotten people hurt.”

The Hedricks have filed more than 15 311 requests but said nothing has changed.

“We’re at our wits end, we need some help,” Hedrick said. “Families still matter in a big city.”

Over the last five years, Columbus police reports show there have been at least 15 crashes.

“We’ve had cars come up in our yard, and that those things don’t even get reported because there’s no crash,” Hedrick said.

In a statement, the City of Columbus said the crash reports include “several unique circumstances that traffic engineering infrastructure changes or the addition of a stop sign very likely would not have prevented crashes.”

The full statement reads:

“The City’s Traffic Management team has reviewed police crash reports on Harbour Town Dr going back to spring 2019. The reports include several unique circumstances that traffic engineering infrastructure changes or the addition of a stop sign very likely would not have prevented crashes. The crash reports evaluated included: · A child who lost control of his bicycle and went into the street, where it was struck about 6o feet from the stop sign at Hines Rd. Fortunately, the driver was slowing for the stop sign and the child received only minor injuries. · An erratic driver, possibly having a seizure, crashed into a parked car. · A vehicle was stolen from a driveway, the driver sped off and crashed into a parked vehicle, with the occupants fleeing the scene. · A driver with a suspended license went left of center late at night on wet pavement and struck an oncoming vehicle. The driver was arrested for not having a license, driving under suspension and for outstanding arrest warrants in Lancaster. · An angle crash occurred at Harbour Town and Cypress Point Dr after the two drivers — a man and the man’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend — argued at a nearby party. The ex-boyfriend drove his vehicle into the other vehicle then drove away. · An angle crash at Harbour Town and Cypress Point in which police didn’t cite either driver. The drivers argued in the street and then one of them drove off. · A parked vehicle was struck on Bellerive Dr; it was a hit and run. · A head-on crash occurred involving a 15-year-old driver with temps and a 16-year-old driver. The 15-year-old veered to the wrong side of the road and collided with the other vehicle. The city may collect speed data for traffic calming evaluation on this street, but we also need drivers to follow the law and to prioritize safety when they are behind the wheel. Unsafe behaviors can result in life-altering consequences for everyone involved. Residents are encouraged to use the city’s 311 service to request speed enforcement by Columbus police.” City of Columbus statement

“It’s a safety issue and people really, really need to understand that and respect that and the city needs to do something about it,” English said.

Many parents and neighbors said they just want everyone to be safe.

“I just think that they’re not going to do anything until there’s actually a death and that’s ridiculous,” resident Stefanie Hedrick said.

