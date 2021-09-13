Speeding Dodge Charger Flips Chevy Silverado

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is what happens when Mopar meets GM…

A dramatic crash scene unfolded in Trotwood, Ohio on September 1 when a Dodge Charger going a “high rate of speed” slammed into a Chevy Silverado at an intersection, pushing the truck into another vehicle before it flipped onto its roof. In the chaotic aftermath of the collision, the Dodge Charger driver reportedly tried to run away on foot, however police had responded and were able to arrest the person.

See another time a Mopar muscle car flipped a Silverado recently here.

According to the written report of the accident, the Silverado driver ran a red light, then was struck by the speeding Dodge Charger. However, a broadcast version of the local news story indicated that it was the Dodge driver who ran a red light. We’re not sure which is correct, which would change things slightly.

Whichever way it is, if you’re involved in a crash, you’re not supposed to run away. Why the Charger driver bolted wasn’t indicated, but it’s possible that person has warrants or another good reason to not want to talk with police. If that’s the case, perhaps driving extra carefully instead of speeding would’ve been a good idea, but criminals oftentimes aren’t known for making good life decisions.

Surprisingly, there was zero indication in the local report that the Dodge was stolen, so that’s at least somewhat surprising. Considering Mopars have become many thieves’ favorite targets, thanks in part to security which can easily be exploited, combined with the cool looks and wonderful performance on tap. For now, it appears the only crimes committed were speeding as well as a hit and run.

Thankfully, the driver of the pickup wasn’t injured in any life-threatening ways, something which definitely is a concern in any rollover accident.

For now the entire accident is still under investigation.

Source: WDTN

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dodge Charger Theft Foiled By Flat Tire

    It’s good to see some justice served…

  • Panthers 19, Jets 14: Insta-reaction as Sam Darnold gets the last laugh at New York

    The Carolina Panthers beat the New York Jets, 19-14, in both teams’ season opener Sunday.

  • Apple iPhone risk from powerful motorbike vibrations

    Camera performance can "degrade" if attached to high-volume, high-power motorbikes, Apple says.

  • ‘Paka (River of Blood)’ Review: WWE Wrestling, Secret Weddings, and a Gripping Story of Generational Pain

    TIFF: Nithin Lukose’s debut feature melds "Romeo and Juliet" with his grandmother’s painful memories.

  • Battle of Plattsburgh returns since pandemic

    Battle of Plattsburgh returns since pandemic

  • US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic

    The Biden administration is making $482 million available to aviation industry manufacturers to help them avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic. The taxpayer-funded relief will cover up to half of the payroll costs at 313 companies, according to the Transportation Department, which said Thursday will help save up to 22,500 jobs. More than 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost in an industry that had employed about 2.2 million people, according to the Transportation Department.

  • Man’s body found in bushes near Home Depot, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say

    Deputies made the discovery when responded to a suspicious person call, the sheriff’s department said.

  • Newsmax Duped Into Interviewing Fake Paul Wolfowitz On-Air – for a 2nd Time

    Newsmax was the victim of a Gotcha! The conservative cable TV channel aired an interview live on Saturday with who they thought was Paul Wolfowitz, the Deputy Secretary of Defense for George W. Bush at the time of the 9/11 attacks. But it wasn’t really Wolfowitz, rather an imposter who tricked them just three weeks earlier with a similar stunt. The clever imposter was Andy Bichlbaum, a member of a group known as The Yes Men who “destroy brands, create public illusions, work with communities, dis

  • Drum major set the stage for Ohio State’s tumble

    Ohio State and its drum major took major tumbles on Saturday

  • Gibbs stable asserting itself 2 races into Cup playoffs

    Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, regular-season champion Kyle Larson is still the points leader, but the stable of contenders at Joe Gibbs Racing is making the most noise with victories in the last two races. Martin Truex Jr. led a 1-2-3 parade of JGR Toyotas to the checkered flag on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, and it wasn't just at the finish line where they dominated. Truex's teammate Denny Hamlin, who finished second at Richmond, ended a 31-race winless drought in the playoff opener at Darlington, and Truex's victory, while his fourth of the season, came in his 16th start since the last one.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

    Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...

  • Why a Warming Arctic Has the U.S. Coast Guard Worried About the Rest of the Country

    One of the perks of going out on a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker in the Arctic is something called Ice Liberty. Ports are few and far between when you’re north of the Arctic Circle, so instead of shore leave, Coastguardsmen and women will locate a large slab of floating ice, cordon off a safe area, put up a watch for polar bears, and throw a football around. It’s cold, but worth it, says electrician master chief Mark Hulen, who, over the past two decades, has gone out for Ice Liberty on every one of his last six Arctic missions with the Coast Guard.

  • Browns' Harrison Jr. ejected for shoving Chiefs' coach in the face

    Cleveland's Ronnie Harrison Jr. of the Browns is disqualified after pushing a Kansas City coach on the Chiefs' sideline.

  • No bull: Scientists potty train cows to use 'MooLoo'

    Turns out cows can be potty trained as easily as toddlers. Scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go. Just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to coax the cows to push through a gate and urinate in a special pen.

  • 100k without power two weeks after Hurricane Ida

    100k without power two weeks after Hurricane Ida

  • Food production generates more than 1/3 of manmade greenhouse gas emissions – a new framework tells us how much comes from crops, countries and regions

    A farmer walks through a rice paddy in India's northeastern state of Assam. Buu Boro /AFP via Getty ImagesProducing enough food for a growing world population is an urgent global challenge. And it’s complicated by the fact that climate change is warming the Earth and making farming harder in many places. Food production is a big contributor to climate change, so it’s critically important to be able to measure greenhouse gas emissions from the food sector accurately. In a new study, we show that

  • Everything to Know About Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

    The singer released a teaser and celebrity lineup today for her upcoming lingerie fashion show.

  • iPhone 13 Might Let You Make Phone Calls Without Cell Service

    The upcoming iPhone 13 might have a leg up on the competition, as the unannounced smartphone will allegedly feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. Apple has been experimenting with the technology for years, with the ultimate goal to give its products the ability to make calls and texts without the need for standard 4G and …

  • All 24 James Bond movies ranked only by their cars

    There is no shortage of lists ranking the best James Bond movies. As such, why not combine the two ideas into one new list that ranks all 24 official James Bond movies based exclusively on their cars, or more accurately their car content. To determine the list, I considered the inherent coolness of the cars as well as their importance to Bond, film and car history.

  • Texas, Louisiana brace for heavy ran as Tropical Storm Nicholas nears Gulf Coast

    Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened as it neared the Gulf Coast Monday — threatening to bring heavy rains and "potentially life-threatening" flash flooding to Mexico, Texas and hurricane-devastated Louisiana.Threat level: The storm is forecast to reach the middle Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Monday, and could reach near-hurricane intensity at landfall, per the National Hurricane Center. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The NHC warned of "li