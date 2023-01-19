Speeding driver charged with felony drug possession

Jan. 18—CORINTH — A routine traffic stop for speeding landed a driver in jail after police found THC wax in the car.

Corinth police pulled over Bobby Russell, 44, on Polk Street Jan. 11 after he was clocked doing 45 and a 25 zone. A radio check revealed Russell's license was suspended.

The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana and asked if there was any of the drug in the vehicle. The man reportedly told the officer that he had recently smoked pot in the car and that could be the smell. Police say Russell also admitted he had concentrated Cannabis THC wax in the vehicle, handing three containers to the officer.

Police say Russell also pointed out a marijuana grinder and a tray on the dash that he used to roll marijuana blunts. During a further search of the vehicle, a baggie containing 10 Percocet pills was found.

Russell was carried to the Alcorn County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

