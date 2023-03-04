Speeding driver in fatal Palm Desert crash arrested

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday for a crash that killed three people in Palm Desert last year. He is facing three counts of homicide, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department's month-long investigation revealed Ricardo Meza, of Palm Desert, was driving over 100 miles per hour in a Honda Accord before he collided with a Nissan Sentra trying to make a left turn on Fred Waring and Adonis drives around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 28. The department previously said he had been driving at a high rate of speed.

Abel Alvarado, Yolanda Alvarado and Elena Morron died at the scene. Meza, who was the only occupant in his car, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Meza at the 67-000 block of Dillon Road in Desert Hot Springs, and he was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center, the department said. The department said Meza has previously been convicted for a speed contest around two miles from the fatal crash on Fred Waring Drive.

Jail records show he is scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

