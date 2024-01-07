Speeding driver loses control and hits semi on eastbound I-90

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A car was traveling down eastbound I-90 when it hit a semi-truck at milepost 47 on Saturday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol.

Officials say the car was speeding down the roadway and “went out of control. The driver of the semi was chaining up the truck’s wheels when it was hit.

No injuries have been reported.

“PLEASE #SlowDown!!” said Johnson.


