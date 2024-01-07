Speeding driver loses control and hits semi on eastbound I-90

A car was traveling down eastbound I-90 when it hit a semi-truck at milepost 47 on Saturday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol.

Officials say the car was speeding down the roadway and “went out of control. The driver of the semi was chaining up the truck’s wheels when it was hit.

No injuries have been reported.

“PLEASE #SlowDown!!” said Johnson.

So this crash happened EB 90 at MP 47. This all wheel drive vehicle was going too fast, went out of control and struck the semi. The semi driver was chaining up on the other side of the truck which avoided disaster!! PLEASE #SlowDown !! pic.twitter.com/GnNLXD1cPd — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 7, 2024



