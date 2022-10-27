Speeding driver slams into 20-year-old motorcyclist, severing his leg, feds say

A man driving more than 100 mph slammed into a motorcyclist from behind, sending the 20-year-old flying through the air, federal prosecutors say.

The crash severed the motorcyclist’s leg at the scene, prosecutors say.

Now the driver, who was speeding in a 45 mph zone along the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia, was found guilty by a federal grand jury in connection with the April 8 collision, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced in a news release.

Menyelek M. Maynard, 26, of Alexandria, was convicted on Oct. 26 on charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, reckless driving and speeding, according to the release and court documents.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Robert Bryan, Maynard’s attorney, told McClatchy News in a statement that in court, he argued his client’s driving behavior was necessary at the time. Bryan said Maynard was speeding to avoid a threat prior to the crash.

The collision

On April 8, three individuals, including the 20-year-old motorcyclist, were riding their motorcycles in a row in the right lane on the George Washington Memorial Parkway, court documents state. The 20-year-old was leading the group.

When the 20-year-old changed lanes, Maynard struck him from behind while driving in his Toyota Camry at a speed of at least 120 mph, according to an affidavit.

The motorcyclist was immediately ejected, flying 30 feet into the air, as his motorcycle struck a nearby guard rail, according to prosecutors and court documents.

Meanwhile, Maynard’s vehicle rolled over several times, “narrowly missing pedestrians in the Parkway’s footpath before coming to rest upside down in the Potomac River,” the release says.

As for the motorcyclist, his lower leg was severed, according to prosecutors.

A witness, who is a military medical professional, was driving at the time and stopped to place a tourniquet on the motorcyclist’s limb until first responders arrived, an affidavit states.

Story continues

Bryan told McClatchy News that in court, he argued before the crash took place that another driver had threatened Maynard with a gun.

“Mr. Maynard was driving northbound in the right hand lane when a vehicle pulled up beside Mr. Maynard with their window down, shouting expletives, and eventually brandishing a firearm, pointing it directly at Maynard,” Bryan said. “Mr. Maynard slowed down to avoid the confrontation, but the driver with the gun slowed down as well, still brandishing the firearm.”

Maynard “was left with only one option to avoid what he believed to be immanent serious bodily injury or death, and that was speeding up to get away,” Bryan added. “Unfortunately, the motorcyclist (who did not have a license to operate a motorcycle) jumped into the left lane without signaling, leaving neither time to react, and the collision occurred.”

Ultimately, the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and part of his leg could not be attached, according to the affidavit.

Steel rods were placed in his arms and back, and he was left without any feeling in his left arm and left side, prosecutors say.

His “life was saved by motorists who stopped to help him and the rapid response of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department,” the release states.

College athlete dies in head-on car crash, Utah officials say. ‘Kindest of souls’

20-year-old gets caught in subway doors and is dragged to his death, NYC cops say

Four teens killed in car crash, NY cops say. TikTok trend may have led to their deaths