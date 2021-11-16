Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

A simple overnight traffic stop has solved a missing person’s case and spurred a sex trafficking investigation in Michigan, according to authorities.

When Michigan State Police pulled over a speeding car near Detroit around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the situation quickly raised red flags for troopers.

The driver behind the wheel of a black Dodge Charger didn’t have an ID, and she gave police a fake name, according to MSP.

Investigating further, police learned the driver was a 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing or having run away in Jackson County, in southern Michigan, nearly two months earlier.

While riding back to their post, the girl spoke with troopers, and they “learned that … she may be pregnant and a victim of sex trafficking,” MSP said.

She was taken to a hospital for examination while troopers continued investigating. They uncovered more details, leading them to believe the teen was trafficked in Detroit, according to state police.

“After [the victim] is examined at the hospital, troopers will return her to her family,” MSP said. “The investigation is continuing to locate her traffickers.”

