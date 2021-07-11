Speeding, impaired driver ran red light before killing woman in Charlotte, police say

A woman crossing a well-known Charlotte intersection in a crosswalk early Saturday was killed by an impaired, speeding driver who ran a red light, police said.

Judy Lorraine Sinclair died at Carolinas Medical Center after the driver hit her on LaSalle Street at Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte at about 2:45 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police arrested the 28-year-old driver, Lisa Monique Brown, at the scene.

Brown was jailed on charges of felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, felony serious Injury, driving while impaired, careless and reckless, a red light violation and two counts of failure to reduce speed, police said.

A Lexus driven by Denise Shauntia Dunlap also was hit, and she was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries, according to CMPD.

Brown was unhurt, police said.

CMPD urged any witnesses to call Detective Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.