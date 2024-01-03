Speeding magistrate with driving ban may continue to rule on cases against other motorists

A magistrate banned from the road after being caught speeding five times can continue to preside over driving cases, a panel has ruled.

Laurence Davis was disqualified from getting behind the wheel after amassing 17 penalty points for five separate offences.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) said it took “a serious view” of the number of offences, which were committed throughout his time as a magistrate, and his six-month driving ban.

But a conduct panel stopped short of removing Mr Davis from office, issuing him with a formal warning for serious misconduct.

It comes after the judicial officer, who sits in courts in the South West of England, was referred by his bench chair to the region’s conduct advisory committee for investigation.

Mr Davis apologised and accepted he had breached the code of conduct expected of a magistrate.

The JCIO said: “The guide to judicial conduct states that judicial office holders should show respect for and observance of the law.”

It said Mr Davis offered personal mitigation for his latest two speeding offences that had taken place in “quick succession” during the Covid pandemic.

It added: “He confirmed that he has put measures in place to ensure that it does not happen again.

“Mr Justice Keehan and the Lord Chancellor agreed with the conduct panel’s finding and issued Mr Davis with a formal warning.”