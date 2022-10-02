‘They be speeding here’: Man shoots at vehicles driving down street, Memphis Police say

A man was arrested for shooting at several vehicles passing by, from his porch.

On Oct. 1 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call at a home on Rockwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, a man told them while parked and inside his white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, a man, later identified as Kwando Poe, shot at the Silverado, police said.

The man also said he heard multiple shots, and saw Poe shoot at another vehicle going down the street.

The man got out of the car and walked up to Poe, when Poe said to him, “They be speeding here,” according to an affidavit.

The driver’s side frame was struck with bullets and damaged.

MPD arrived at the scene, and patted down Poe, revealing a black holster and an empty magazine.

During the investigation, MPD also saw 9mm shell casings on the porch, on the street, and a black handgun on the couch in plain view inside the house, court documents showed.

Kwando Poe was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Kwando Poe has a court date on Oct. 3.

