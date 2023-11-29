Speeding in school zones causing concern

Nov. 29—Since the speed bumps were removed from some school zones, district personnel have noticed an increase in speeders, some as fast as 61 mph.

Sonya Davidson, preventionist with Tahlequah Public Schools, and chair of the Active Living and Transportation committee, attended the Planning Commission meeting Nov. 29 to present the committee's findings on speeders in school zones. The meeting was postponed due to lack of quorum.

The study Davidson is to present at the next meeting showed that 83% of drivers speed in school zones, and 82% speed during morning peak hours. During the afternoon peak hours, 81% speed in the school zones.

On Ross Street, 97% of drivers speed during the school week; 96% on Pendleton Street; 95% on North Maple Avenue; and 87% speed on Southridge Road.

The ALT committee is composed of several community partners, including the Cherokee Nation, Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living program, TPS, city of Tahlequah and several representatives.

"We focus on active living and transportation in Tahlequah," Davidson said.

One focus of the committee is alternates modes of transportation for dropping off children at school.

"We do the national walk and bike to school days, and we take the children from a drop-off point and walk them to school twice a year," Davidson said. "It's been so successful that there have been a few sites that have wanted to implement it on a monthly basis."

As the children are walking to school during the biannual event, the adults observe the traffic and also do walkability audits to see if the route is safe for children.

"Are there sidewalks that complete to the school? Are there safe places for our kids to cross the street? This is one small component of our committee," Davidson said.

The National Walk, Bike or Roll program encourages children to increase physical activity and form healthy habits by walking, biking or rolling to school. This kind of physical activity helps build strong bones, muscles and joints, and decreases the risk of obesity. Insufficient physical activity contributes to chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and stroke, states the website.

The ALT committee's study of speeding in school zones came out of the removal of speed bumps in the Heritage and Greenwood elementary school areas.

"We thought, 'They took away speed bumps, so how are they slowing people down in those areas?' We gathered the data and found people are speeding," Davidson said.

The study was completed just before the end of the previous school year.

"We haven't collected any data this year. We were hoping to present this data [at the Planning Commission meeting] and get some calming measures in place and then reevaluate," Davidson said.

Slowing measures Davidson wanted to present at the meeting included speed radar signs; one model collects data and one does not. The one that collects data costs about $5,000. This measure is the committee's "pie in the sky" alternative, and two others were to be recommended.

"We would love to implement some crosswalks and some additional stop signs along Oklahoma Avenue and Goingsnake Street for Cherokee Elementary. And if anything else, just road paint that shows drivers they are entering a school zone and this is the speed limit," Davidson said.

Until the speed bumps were removed, everyone was slowing down, Davidson said. The speeding started after those were removed. Davidson said the speed bumps do damage streets, and the committee wants to find the best way to slow traffic, make it safe for the children, and be cost-effective.

TPS Transportation Director Paul Martin said the issue is especially troublesome on Pemberton Street, where the high school and middle school are located.

"This is the only site where the bus line and car line aren't completely separated. Every other site, the buses are in the back and the cars are in front or other configuration," Martin said.

People are driving too fast, Martin said. And students sometimes load into their parents' cars from the turning lane and the street.

"When I see a student try and cross the street, I stop them and ask the parent to come into the parking lot," Martin said.

Anything that increases the visibility and lets drivers know they are entering a school zone would be helpful, Martin said.

"A police presence would help, and they put an officer at either end by the middle school and there were no problems," Martin said. "A lot of problems get solved when someone is out there watching them."

Learn more

More can be learned about how to organize the Walk, Bike and Roll events at www.walkbiketoschool.org.