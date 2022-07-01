Speeding stop leads to the seizure of illegal fireworks in Merced, police say

A speeding stop led to the seizure of illegal fireworks on Friday in Merced, according to police.

An officer witnessed a driver of a pick up truck traveling 75 mph in a 35 mph zone on Parsons Avenue near Golden Valley High School, according to a news release.

An enforcement stop was made and illegal fireworks were found in plain view in the back seat of the truck.

The driver was cited for his vehicle code violations and the illegal fireworks and the illegal fireworks were seized.