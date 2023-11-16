Speeding suspect found with possible stolen items

Nov. 16—DECATUR COUNTY — On Oct. 17, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Deputy Niculy Polley was patrolling Decatur County, in support of the Driving While Intoxicated Task Force (DUITF) program as part of the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP).

CHIRP is a grant received by the Decatur County Traffic Safety Partnership from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI). This grant focuses on traffic safety within the county.

Deputy Polley observed a vehicle westbound on I-74 near the 138 mile-marker, traveling at a higher rate of speed than the posted 70 mph speed limit. Deputy Polley activated his radar equipment and observed that the vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Avenger, was traveling 102 mph.

Deputy Polley, assisted by a Greensburg Police Officer Joe Radcliff, conducted a traffic stop near the 132 mile-marker. While conducting a roadside investigation the odor of Marijuana was detected. After roadside interviews, it was determined that items in the vehicle were possibly stolen from Kohl's and another store in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With assistance from the Decatur County Prosecutor's Office, a search warrant was requested and granted. During the investigation, 257 items (clothing, jewelry, candles, and misc. items) were confiscated, totaling approximately $5,861.24. Coordination with asset protection from Kohl's and Ohio police departments is still on going.

The female driver was issued a summons for Reckless Driving and Speeding. The female driver and two female passengers were released from the scene.

During the investigation, it has been determined that Kanterria Hawkins had given a false name and was the driver of the vehicle.

Preliminary charges of Level 6 Felony Theft and Level 6 Felony Identity Deception have been filed on Ms. Hawkins.

Sheriff Bill Meyerrose stated that funding from the CHIRP grant provides funds for deputies and the St. Paul Town Marshal to work overtime on projects that help reduce aggressive and/or dangerous driving behaviors that could result in accidents.

These funds, over the years, have resulted in numerous criminal cases. Funding also provides valuable equipment in support of these projects and the day-to-day operations.

The incident remains under investigation and all parties are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

