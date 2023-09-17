Speeding SUV goes airborne on Southfield, injuring trooper and 2 others at traffic stop

Early Sunday morning, an SUV speeding southbound on Southfield crashed into a Michigan State Police patrol car at a traffic stop, causing the SUV to go airborne and injure the trooper and the two people involved in the traffic stop, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

The trooper was outside of his vehicle when the SUV slammed into the back of the patrol car at approximately 12:50 a.m. He was taken to the hospital by patrol car, and according to the MSP, had no indication of broken bones but may have had a torn Achilles tendon and road rash from being dragged during the crash.

The two people in the original traffic stop sustained non-critical injuries and were transported to the hospital, along with the male suspect driving the SUV who also endured non-critical injuries.

According to the MSP, before being transported to the hospital, the suspect was belligerent and uncooperative with troopers at the scene. A search warrant is being written for blood for suspected impaired driving.

In a tweet from the MSP, F/Lt Mike Shaw stated, "Here is another driver, possibly impaired, driving at a high rate of speed. It puts all of us in danger and is preventable. We are extremely lucky that this crash did not end up much worse. Just slow down and don't drive impaired. It is that easy."

