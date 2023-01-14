Speeding violation produces additional drug-related charges

Jan. 14—On Jan. 5, an officer from the Richmond Police Department (RPD) allegedly observed a silver Chevrolet Impala barreling down I-75 at 91 miles per hour.

Official police documentation states the officer was advised by dispatchers the male driver of the vehicle — later identified as Christopher Trelane — had a warrant.

While running the female passenger's information, the officer allegedly caught the scent of marijuana in the vehicle, so she was also detained.

According to official police documents, a search of the vehicle by officers revealed a black pistol under the passenger seat as well as a black backpack. Inside the backpack, the officer allegedly found multiple baggies of marijuana, a scale, and baggies with a white substance that Trelane allegedly confessed was cocaine.

Trelane was arrested and charged with speeding 21 MPH over the speed limit, trafficking (marijuana), first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance information. A Jessamine County warrant was also executed, and those charges included operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking (marijuana), first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

