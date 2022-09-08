Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver high on crystal meth in Las Vegas, police say

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with killing a drunk driver on meth while she was driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

The charges against 37-year-old Summer Butler come months after the fatal crash on 14 January, local news station KTLA reported. Ms Butler is accused of travelling 73mph with an alcohol level of .102 when she crashed into a car that was making a U-Turn in a centre lane.

Police said the person who died in the accident was travelling 70mph when the accident took place near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Ms Butler’s vehicle travelled about 150 feet, while the other driver and their passenger were ejected from their vehicle. When she was receiving medical care, “a small baggie containing a white substance fell out of the left side of her bra,” a report obtained by KTLA alleges.

The woman was arrested in June after a warrant was issued against her and released on $15,000 bail on 29 August. Ms Butler has now been charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a fatal crash.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released, but police said the driver had an alcohol level of more than three times above the legal limit and was under the influence of methamphetamine. The legal limit in Nevada is .08.

Police officers who responded to the scene noticed that Ms Butler was acting “erratic” when she arrived at the hospital and was sedated by staff. The content of a little baggie that fell out of her top was later confirmed to be cocaine, police also said.

Test results weeks after the accident also confirmed that Ms Butler had cocaine and cannabinoids in her blood, the police department told KTLA.

Ms Butler remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.