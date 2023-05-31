SpeedKore Reveals A Chrysler Pacifica Demon

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They finally did it!

Chrysler really lost a golden opportunity to drop the Hellcat engine into a Pacifica. After the crazy popularity of the Dodge Durango Hellcats, that combination should’ve been a painfully obvious idea to pursue, but nobody has accused the Chrysler brand of being run by someone especially savvy these days. Thankfully, SpeedKore did what Chrysler could’ve but didn’t and of course executed on it at a higher level.

Revealed appropriately on Mother’s Day, SpeedKore showed off what it calls the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Baba Yaga. The minivan is clad in exposed carbon fiber and features a bold hood scoop to feed the Demon underneath.

Not content to just drop the factory mill in the family hauler, SpeedKore used what it calls the Lilith Package on the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. That boosts output to a wild 1,514-horsepower for an all new way to take the kids’ breath away while heading out to soccer practice.

To ensure all that power isn’t wasted, SpeedKore paired the engine to an 8-speed ZF transmission. Wrapped around those black SRT wheels, which of course have red calipers peeking through them, are Michelin tires for maximum gripping performance.

By going with a new set of duds, the minivan apparently sheds a whopping 1,000 lbs. of dead weight. Talk about adding lightness.

Before you get all excited and start counting your pennies, for now the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Baba Yaga is just a rendering. We don’t know if SpeedKore will actually build such a thing, but if it were to move on it there’s little doubt few people could afford the thing. And out of those who could, they would probably rather drop that kind of money on an Aston Martin or Lamborghini. So for now this is just pure fantasy.

