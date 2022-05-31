Speeds reach 90 mph during truck pursuit in Federal Way

A truck pursuit that ended in Federal Way reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour as several agencies chased the vehicle throughout the area on Monday.

At around 2:29 p.m. on May 30, Kent police responded to a report of a suspect allegedly violating a no-contact order after pointing a gun at someone in the 25000 block of 98th Avenue South.

According to Kent police, a 35-year-old woman reported a 33-year-old man had pointed a gun at her and fled in a red truck.

She described the gun as a silver handgun, last seen in the hand of the man, causing her to fear for her life.

As officers approached the scene, they saw the man’s truck traveling westbound on Southeast 256th Street from 104th Avenue South.

When an officer activated his cruiser’s emergency lights, the man failed to yield and continued at speeds around 38 mph westbound down a hill.

Once probable cause was established to arrest the man for first-degree assault, a supervising sergeant authorized a pursuit.

The Dodge Ram 1500 was spotted on Washington Department of Transportation cameras being pursued westbound on State Route 18, throughout Federal Way and on Pacific Highway South.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 90 mph, according to police scanner traffic.

South Sound News captured footage of the maroon truck passing First Avenue on South 320th Street in Federal Way, shortly before the chase ended.

The suspect was eventually blocked in at an apartment complex and arrested.

He was booked into King County Adult Detention for first-degree assault, eluding and violating the no-contact order.