Speedway Burger Chef murders spotlighted in new documentary

One of the most tragic and well-known true crime stories in Indiana's history — the 1978 Speedway Burger Chef murders — will be told on Discovery Plus and Investigation Discovery. The one-hour documentary is titled "Murders at the Burger Joint," and premieres Monday.

Four young people were working at a Burger Chef restaurant at 5725 Crawfordsville Road in Speedway on Nov. 17, 1978.

Jayne Friedt, 20, was the assistant manager on duty, along with employees 17-year-old Ruth Shelton and Daniel Davis and Mark Flemmonds, both 16. The employees were closing the restaurant, and around midnight, one person opened the back door to take out the garbage.

It's unclear what happened next. Their bodies were found two days later near Center Grove High School in Johnson County. All four were still wearing their brown and orange Burger Chef uniforms. In addition, $581 was missing from the restaurant.

"The deaths shock the community and baffle police because there is no physical evidence or, it seems at first, no witnesses," a description of the documentary read. "Was it a robbery gone wrong, a drug-related revenge kill, or something far darker? A dedicated group of friends, family and law enforcement remain obsessed with solving this horrendous crime."

Burger Chef murders still unsolved

The murders have remained unsolved for decades. In 2018, 40 years after the crime, police released a photo of a knife blade, around 4 ½ inches long, hoping it could inspire someone to come forward with information.

The Burger Chef murders have been covered in other media, including, but not limited to, Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers' podcast "Red Ball" and The Murder Sheet podcast. Author Julie Young chronicled the tragedy in "The Burger Chef Murders in Indiana," which put the 1978 events in context with crime in Speedway at the time.

"Murders at the Burger Joint" will premiere Monday at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery, and will be available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Dawn Mitchell contributed to this report.

