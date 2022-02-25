Speedway man arrested on felony child molest charge

Feb. 25—ANDERSON — A Speedway man has been arrested on four felony counts of child molesting involving a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Andrew McGinnis, 21, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday on charges of child molesting by fondling, child solicitation and two charges of possession of child pornography and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl's mother noticed a "hickey" on her neck on Feb. 13 and her daughter was vague in answering. Another sibling said a man had been to their house a few days before.

The mother found sexually explicit messages from someone named Michael on the girl's cellphone.

In one message the girl is told not to tell anyone about their relationship until 2027.

At a Kids Talk interview on Monday the girl said she informed McGinnis that she was 13.

Twice McGinnis drove to Madison County about midnight and on Nov. 25 deputies were called and found his car parked in front of the girl's house, according to the court document.

According to the affidavit, the girl identified McGinnis by his driver's license photo and advised that McGinnis and the girl exchanged nude photos of each other through the "Band" app.

During an interview with deputies, McGinnis "confessed to almost all the same events," according to the affidavit.

McGinnis said he knew the girl was 13 and knew it was something he shouldn't have been doing, the document stated.

McGinnis is being detained in the Madison County jail on a full cash bond of $20,000.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.