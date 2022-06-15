Speedway man sentenced to 6 years on incident with 13-year-old girl

Jun. 15—ANDERSON — A Speedway man has been sentenced to a 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to four felony counts involving a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Andrew McGinnis, 21, entered the guilty pleas Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on charges of child molesting by fondling, child solicitation, possession of child pornography and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced McGinnis Tuesday to a 6-year prison sentence with four years to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction and two years suspended to formal probation.

The state was represented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl's mother noticed a "hickey" on her daughter's neck Feb. 13, and she was vague in answering about it. Another sibling said a man had been to their house a few days before.

The mother found sexually explicit messages from someone named Michael on the girl's cellphone.

In one message the girl is told not to tell anyone about their relationship until 2027.

At a Kids Talk interview the girl said she informed McGinnis that she was 13.

Twice McGinnis drove to Madison County about midnight, and on Nov. 25 deputies were called and found his car parked in front of the girl's house, according to the court document.

According to the affidavit, the girl identified McGinnis by his driver's license photo and advised that McGinnis and she exchanged nude photos of each other through the "Band" app.

During an interview with deputies, McGinnis "confessed to almost all the same events," according to the affidavit.

McGinnis said he knew the girl was 13 and knew it was something he shouldn't have been doing, the document stated.

