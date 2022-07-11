Are Speedy Hire Plc's (LON:SDY) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Speedy Hire's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Speedy Hire is:

9.5% = UK£21m ÷ UK£226m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.09.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Speedy Hire's Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

To begin with, Speedy Hire seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 15%. Additionally, the flat earnings seen by Speedy Hire over the past five years doesn't paint a very bright picture. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So there might be other reasons for the flat earnings growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has alloacted capital, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Speedy Hire's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 9.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SDY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Speedy Hire Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 44% (meaning the company retains56% of profits) in the last three-year period, Speedy Hire's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Speedy Hire has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. However, Speedy Hire's ROE is predicted to rise to 13% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Speedy Hire certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

