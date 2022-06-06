Speedy Hire's (LON:SDY) Returns Have Hit A Wall

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Speedy Hire:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = UK£32m ÷ (UK£486m - UK£123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Speedy Hire has an ROCE of 8.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Speedy Hire's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Speedy Hire.

What Can We Tell From Speedy Hire's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Speedy Hire's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.7% and the business has deployed 35% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Speedy Hire's ROCE

In summary, Speedy Hire has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Speedy Hire, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

