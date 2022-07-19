With speedy trial deadline looming, judge releases fatal shooting suspect to house arrest

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A Uhrichsville man has been put on house arrest to await trial on charges of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the accidental shooting death of John Q. Bashline II, 37, of Powhatan Point, on May 14.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest placed Dalbert W. "Dale" Sanders on house arrest after the 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him on Tuesday.

Sanders is also charged with using weapons while intoxicated, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence. Ernest read details about the evidence tampering charges at Tuesday's arraignment. The indictment says Sanders allegedly moved Bashline's body and vehicle, discarded the weapon and other evidence in a pond and removed the victim's wallet and phone from his person and discarded them.

In allowing Sanders to leave jail for house arrest, the judge ordered the defendant to stay at the Herrick Street home he shares with his fiancee. He must wear a location monitoring device and contact his probation officer if he wants to go anywhere. He must abide by standard terms of probation, including avoiding alcohol and illegal drugs. Sanders' release to house arrest is contingent on approval of the residence by the probation officer.

County Prosecutor Ryan Styer had asked for Sanders to be kept in the county jail, where he was been held on $110,000 bail set in the Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court following his arrest May 15.

The prosecutor said pre-trial detention is warranted because Sanders is a flight risk and a danger to the community. Styer cited the nature of the offenses and the weight of the evidence, which includes a confession to the facts and circumstances justifying the charges.

Styer said a prison sentence is certain because the manslaughter and reckless homicide charges each carry a specification that a gun was used in commission of the crimes. The specification carries a mandatory three-year sentence.

He said Sanders has convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor theft, menacing, marijuana possession and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Styer said speedy trial rules require Sanders to be tried by Aug. 12 if he stays in jail. The deadline is extended if he is not in custody.

Public defender John Watters, II argued in favor of releasing Sanders from jail before his trial. He said there was no indication the defendant tried to elude law enforcement. He said Sanders does not present a risk to the public.

Sanders told the judge he wants to see and hold his infant daughter. He said he was previously employed as an assistant manager at a dollar store and had been honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to sheriff's Detective Lt. Adam Fisher, Sanders shot Bashline while they were practicing quick draws with a handgun at a home on Feed Springs Road in Mill Township.

Fisher said Bashline was driven in his own red Honda Fit to McKee and Eastport roads, in Mill Township, where he was found dead on May 15. The defendants then drove away from the site, behind Twin City Medical Center, in a pickup truck.

Bashline had a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

He said the defendants described the shooting as an accident that occurred after heavy drinking.

Two other men from the Uhrichsville area were also indicted in connection with the incident. Michael P. Reynolds 37, and his nephew, Dominic A. Reynolds, 26, are both charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. They are free on their own recognizance.

Sanders appeared in court Tuesday by video link from jail.

