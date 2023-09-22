Spelman College Ranks No. 1 HBCU For 15th Consecutive Year

The prestigious HBCU Spelman College earned the No.1 spot in the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges list. The all-women institution has secured this placement for the 15th consecutive year. It also ranked No. 54 on the list of Best National Liberal Arts institutions. According to the college’s news release, in the admission cycle of 2021-2022, their applicant pool reached a 20 percent increase.

Spelman’s president, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, expressed her delight over the school’s position in a news release.

“The recognition that our undergraduate teaching and academic innovation contribute to the social mobility of our graduates is important as we strengthen programs and develop new initiatives that provide students with the competitive advantage they need to be successful in this 21st-century environment,” she said.

“The increased interest in Spelman is a testament to the College’s reputation of graduating Black women with a competitive edge who rise to leadership roles across industries and impact positive change in their communities,” Dr. Campbell continued.

The College has a four percent increase in Georgia native applicants, according to the news release. The news release also recorded that the overall academic profile of applicants to Spelman remained consistent. The overall average GPA stands at 3.8, and the average SAT score of 1203.

“Student success is a critical measure of college outcomes. We appreciate U.S. News & World Report’s recognition of Spelman’s ability to have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our students,” Dr. Campbell said.

Other prestigious HBCUs on the top 10 list include Howard University, Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University, Morehouse College, Xavier University of Louisiana University, Hampton University, North Carolina A&T University and Claflin University.