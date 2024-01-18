Spelman College receives $100 million donation, the highest in the college's history

Spelman College, the nation's oldest historically Black college for women, has received its largest donation of $100 million from businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, the chairman of Greenleaf Trust.

"As a student, I experienced the power of this historic institution and how it transforms the futures of talented young women," said Board Chair, Lovette Russell, as she addressed the student body with the announcement. "I know that some of the brightest young women who dream about coming to Spelman are facing financial hardships and barriers toward higher education. What I am sharing with you today is a major step to ensure more young women can achieve their dreams."

$100 million as Spelman celebrates 100 years

The $100 million comes as the college celebrates 100 years since its official name change from Spelman Baptist Seminary in Sept. 1924.

The college says the gift will help attract the best and brightest students by eliminating potential barriers during the admission process.

"We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity," said Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College during an interview on CBS Mornings. "This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her."

Spelman ranked No. 1 HBCU for 17 consecutive years

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - MAY 21: Actress Tracee Ellis Ross accepts honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts during the 2023 136th Spelman College Commencement Ceremony at Georgia International Convention Center on May 21, 2023 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Spelman College has been ranked #1 Historically Black College and / or University by U.S. News for 17 consecutive years.

The college also produces the most graduates who pursue a PhD in science, technology, engineering or math, according to The National Science Foundation.

“It’s a transformational gift to any institution, period,” Russell said. “We are so grateful, proud and inspired by this phenomenal gift.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spelman College $100 million donation from Ronda Stryker is largest ever