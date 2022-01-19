Spencer Bultman sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing 3 in drunken-driving crash

Mario Zubia, 37, Cristy Gutierres, 44, and Jesse Gutierres, 10, died in a head-on collision caused by a drunk driver on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Gutierres' 6-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries and was the only survivor of the crash.

A Hampton man received some forgiveness but also three decades in prison from a Hardin County courtroom Tuesday — the day that would have been the 12th birthday of one of the three people he killed while driving drunk one night in August 2020.

Spencer Bultman, 27, had pleaded guilty and was sentenced by district court Judge John Flynn on Tuesday to 30 years in prison for the deaths of Cristy Gutierres, 44, Mario Zubia, 37 — Gutierres' boyfriend of five years — and 10-year-old Jesse "Alex" Gutierres, her son.

On the evening of Aug. 23, 2020, Bultman was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near Alden when he struck the vehicle the victims were riding in.

Bultman's 30-year sentence includes five years for seriously injuring Gutierres' 6-year-old daughter, who suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to Des Moines after the crash.

Jesse Gutierres III, who was formerly married to Cristy and whose son died in the crash, told Bultman in court Tuesday that it's his daughter's survival that gets him through.

"I forgive you because I have to," Gutierres told Bultman. "My Lord told me to. It's hard.

"God bless you. I hope you get better," he added.

More: Driver in crash that killed beloved Ames waitress, her son and boyfriend pleads guilty

Bultman had previously pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges that included driving while under the influence and in 2017 to public intoxication. He described himself as an alcoholic, has been participating in an extended outpatient treatment program and has been without report of alcohol use since wearing an alcohol-monitoring bracelet since August 2021, according to a sentencing document.

Another victim impact statement was read in court on behalf of Josefina Zubia — Mario's sister. With the void created by her brother's death, Zubia said in her statement, "I am not the person I used to be."

Story continues

Jerry Spencer, a police officer and pastor who was also formerly married to Cristy and also has a daughter by her, told Bultman in court that he doesn't hate the man and that, like Gutierres, he's forgiven him.

"I pray for you, Mr. Bultman. I really do," Spencer said, while adding that Bultman needed to be held accountable for his actions.

Flynn also sentenced Bultman to pay restitution of $450,000 — $150,000 for each of the three people he killed. The amount was lower than the $800,000 prosecutors requested.

Flynn said he'd never seen a higher amount than the minimum of $150,000 per victim issued in such a case. Bultman's case was his first such as a judge, though not as an attorney, he added.

Flynn told Bultman that if he was asked to forgive his actions, "I wouldn't be real quick to give it to you," adding that going along with the plea agreement had been difficult for him.

Bultman told the court that "With all my heart and soul, I am sorry," calling his actions "selfish and stupid."

Flynn said "we all make mistakes in life," but that by ignoring or recklessly disregarding his previous problems with alcohol, Bultman had no one but himself to blame — a lesson learned at the cost of three peoples' lives and the physical injuries of another.

Bultman's sentence also includes that he participate in further rehabilitation, as well as a substance abuse education program, where possible.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Iowa man sentenced to 30 years after 3 died in drunk driving crash