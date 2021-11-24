Spencer Finch, the Paterson officer arrested on assault charges, is fired

PATERSON — The city has fired veteran Paterson police officer Spencer Finch, who faces pending misconduct and assault charges in an incident last May that was recorded by another cop’s body camera.

Finch’s termination marks a break from Paterson's long-standing practice of placing cops accused of crimes on paid leave until after the court cases against them get resolved. Finch’s firing also represents the first instance in which a body camera recording was cited as evidence in criminal charges against a Paterson police officer.

“We are ushering in a new era of accountability in Paterson,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Sayegh took what he called the “unprecedented” step of moving to fire Finch soon after prosecutors announced the criminal charges in June. Paterson’s police unions filed a complaint with the state’s employment commission attempting to block the expedited disciplinary action, but a hearing officer ruled in the city’s favor on Oct. 29.

City officials this week signed the termination papers removing Finch from the payroll.

But Finch is appealing, his lawyer said.

"We are clearly disappointed and not in agreement with the conclusions reached by the hearing officer,” said Anthony J. Iacullo, the attorney representing Finch.

“We have already taken the necessary steps to file an appeal with the Office of Administrative Law,” Iacullo added. “We are confident that Officer Finch will be restored to his position with the City upon conclusion of the appeal process.”

The video recording shows a Paterson man in the hallway of a city apartment building engaged in a loud dispute with a woman who is apparently inside her home. After one officer tried to calm the man down, the video shows Finch rush toward the man and strike him multiple times.

Screenshot from a May 26 incident involving Paterson police officer Spencer Finch.

Toward the end of the recording, the man was handcuffed, with his arms behind his back, and sitting on the floor of the hallway as he and Finch continued a verbal dispute. The video then shows what prosecutors have said is Finch hitting the man in the face with his knee.

Story continues

Authorities also charged Finch with tampering with public records because of apparent discrepancies between what he wrote in his police report about the incident and the events depicted in the video. The body camera that recorded the incident was worn by another officer at the scene. Finch did not activate his body camera, authorities.

Public safety: Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh’s police de-escalation program appears stalled.

State gives OK: Paterson can proceed with firing cop accused of assaulting man

Paterson was one of the last major cities in New Jersey to equip its police officers with body cameras.

Sayegh promised in January 2019 that city cops would get the devices. The first few Paterson officers were assigned cameras at the end of December 2020. The city gradually equipped 150 cops with the cameras over the subsequent four months.

At present, about 35% of Paterson’s roughly 400 officers have cameras. The city plans to use a federal grant to equip the rest of the department with the recording devices over the next few years.

Paterson has three cops on paid administrative leave with criminal charges pending against them. They are:

Sgt. Michael Cheff, who was arrested in January 2019 in the FBI probe of Paterson police shakedowns.

Officer Kevin Patino, arrested last April on federal charges involving a violent December 2020 encounter with a teenager in South Paterson.

Officer Kendry Tineo-Restituyo, who was charged in the Patino case.

Cheff’s trial is scheduled to start early next year, while the Patino and Tineo cases are in the pre-trial stage.

City officials have not said whether they plan to file termination papers against any of the three. In the Finch employment commission hearings, the city’s representatives noted that the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office had authorized the accused cop’s termination, something they said had not been done in other instances.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Spencer Finch: Paterson cop facing assault charges is fired