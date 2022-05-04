Spencer found guilty on two counts

May 3—Clayton Eugene Spencer was found guilty by a Muskogee County jury on two counts of shooting with intent to kill on Tuesday.

It took the eight men and four women two-and one-half hours to reach a unanimous decision on both counts.

Spencer, 24, of Muskogee, was on trial for the June 22, 2021, shooting outside the Pop-n-Go at 2401 W. Okmulgee Ave.

Bystanders at the scene said a woman was shot in the leg and transported by private vehicle to get medical care.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said the woman "sustained a minor injury."

Spencer was at large following the shooting and was apprehended a couple of weeks later after a tip was called in to Crime Stoppers.

Spencer also is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. The jury adjourned at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will reconvene at 9 a.m. Wednesday to deliberate on the possession charge.

After the jury reaches a verdict on the possession charge, it will begin the punishment phase of the trial. Spencer faces one to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the possession charge and 10 years to life for each shooting with intent to kill conviction.