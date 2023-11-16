Spencer man arrested for possession of child pornography

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made an arrest on November 8 in connection to a child pornography investigation.

On April 18, the OSBI received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to child pornography.

LOCAL NEWS: Gov. Stitt’s cockfighting stance leads to animal groups signaling ‘out of bounds’

Andrew Clements.

Officials say the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Andrew Clements. A search warrant was executed by the OSBI and other agencies on Nov. 8 at Clements’ home in Spencer and the evidence found during the search prompted agents to interview him.

According to OSBI, based on the information collected, Clements was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on charges of Child Sexual Exploitation and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

“The OSBI would like to thank the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Spencer Police Department for assisting us with this investigation.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.