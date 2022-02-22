Spencer man faces animal cruelty charges after dead livestock found on farm

SPENCER — A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with six counts of animal cruelty after investigators found dead livestock on a farm where he had been living.

Edward W. Pilling, 56, of 25 Kingsberry Road, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant after Spencer Police and other agencies went to the property following a complaint and discovered three dead cows and a dead calf.

Officials seized a calf and an emaciated dog, both of which are being rehabilitated, Spencer Police Chief David B. Darrin said.

Piling had owned the farm and continued to live there after a new owner bought the property some time ago. Police said the home has been condemned by the health board and is unfit for human habitation.

At his arraignment in Western Worcester District Court in Spencer, Pilling appeared before Judge Maura McCarthy and was released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court May 11.

