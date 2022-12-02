WORCESTER - A Spencer man who downloaded nearly three dozen videos depicting children being sexually abused faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court.

Joseph Michael Smith, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography during a court proceeding before federal Judge Mark G. Mastroianni. He is due to be sentenced March 6.

On Nov. 10, 2021, after receiving multiple tips, federal investigators searched Smith's residence and seized a thumb drive that was found to have 35 videos depicting children, some as young as 2, being sexually abused, according to the office of Rachael S. Rollins, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. Also seized by authorities was evidence that more than 300 images of child pornography had been downloaded by Smith.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: In U.S. District Court, Spencer man pleads guilty to downloading child porn