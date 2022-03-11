Spencer man sentenced for murder of fellow patient in UMass psych ward nine years ago

WORCESTER – A man convicted of murdering a fellow patient in a city psychiatric ward nine years ago was sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison for manslaughter Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

Aldo W. Dunphe, 32, of Spencer, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Dunphe's guilty plea Thursday to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter came after his murder conviction in the case was overturned two years ago.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Dunphe snuck into the victim’s room in the psychiatric unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus and the victim was later found face up on the floor, bloodied, with a fractured skull and foreign objects sticking out his mouth and nostrils.

Aldo Dunphe is brought into court Thursday.

Dunphe was sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and nine to 10 years in prison, to be served concurrently with each other, for the assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Dunphe will be credited for time served going back to Nov. 5, 2013 — a little more than eight and a half years.

As for the assault and battery causing serious bodily injury charge, Dunphe was sentenced to three years of probation, which will begin when he is released from prison. He also has to undergo special mental health evaluations and treatments as part of the terms of his parole.

Wearing an orange, short-sleeve jumpsuit with a big black “P” on the back, Dunphe answered Judge Janet Kenton-Walker’s questions clearly and concisely Thursday.

Diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder

Dunphe, who graduated from North Brookfield Jr.-Sr. High School, told the judge that he has been diagnosed with and takes nightly medication for schizoaffective disorder. In 2016, a jury heard evidence that Dunphe beat and strangled 31-year-old Ratna Bhattarai in the psychiatric unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus.

Story continues

Dunphe was admitted to the ward Nov. 1, 2013, after reporting that he was hearing voices when he smoked marijuana, which he said he had been doing on a daily basis for an extended period of time.

The attack happened Nov. 5, 2013 and the victim (Bhattarai) died from the injuries he suffered from the beating two days later.

In 2016, Dunphe’s lawyers maintained the defendant was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the fatal attack and lacked criminal responsibility for his actions.

The prosecution’s psychiatrist had opined that Dunphe was suffering from a substance-induced psychotic disorder and cannabis withdrawal on the day in question and not from a mental disease or defect.

A12-member jury rejected the defense, finding Dunphe guilty of first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The first-degree murder conviction was based on a finding by the jury that the killing was committed with extreme atrocity or cruelty, and Dunphe was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Problem involving jury instructions overturns convictions

However, in an Oct. 7, 2020 decision by Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants, the court ruled that a problem involving jury instructions created the possibility of a miscarriage of justice.

“We therefore vacate the convictions and remand the cases for a new trial,” Gants wrote. “We also provisionally revise our model jury instructions regarding criminal responsibility to address what we conclude is a potential and problematic risk of confusion.”

In its ruling, the SJC concluded that the unique facts of the case, combined with arguments made by the prosecutor and the jury instructions, exposed flaws in the model jury instruction used at trial.

“A jury who credited (the defense’s) opinion that the defendant had the mental disease or defect of schizophrenia at the time of the killing could have understood from the prosecutor's argument and this instruction that the defendant was still criminally responsible if he knew that his prior use of cannabis over the years made his schizophrenia more severe.

“But just as our case law does not care what caused a defendant's mental disease or defect, it also does not care what may have, over the course of time, intensified or worsened that mental disease or defect,” the ruling stated.

AS a result, the SJC ordered a new trial for Dunphe. The order overturned the prior decision of Superior Court Judge Anthony M. Campo, who sided with the state and affirmed the conviction.

Giving a summary of evidence in the case once again before a jury, Assistant District Attorney David P. Feraco said Thursday that Dunphe viciously attacked the victim (Bhattarai) without justification.

Details of attack

Dunphe snuck in the victim’s room into the psychiatric unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus. The victim was later found face up on the floor, bloodied, with a fractured skull and foreign objects sticking out his mouth and nostrils, Feraco said.

Dunphe admitted to punching the victim but added that he didn’t mean to kill him, according to Feraco.

Dunphe also told authorities after the attack that he believed the victim was his biological father and he was threatening to kill him and was keeping him in the psychiatric ward, Feraco said.

In addition to saying that the victim was his “father” (which he wasn’t; there is no relation), Dunphe said the victim traveled back in time 500 years to cause trouble for his son.

Feraco said the victim died from a combination of blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxiation from choking.

Defense Attorney John A. Amabile said he had a “a good attorney-client relationship” with Dunphe.

While there was some difficulty understanding his client at first due to his mental illness, Amabile said Dunphe “absolutely” understands what he has done and what it means to plead guilty.

The victim’s family, who now live in Ohio, approved of the plea agreement and did not want to issue impact statements, Amabile said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'Viciously attacked': Spencer man sentenced for murder of fellow psych ward patient nine years ago UMass Memorial Medical Center Dunphe