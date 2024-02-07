Spencer Park RV Waste Dump Station to close by end of February

Feb. 7—The recreational vehicle, or RV, waste dump station located in Spencer Park will be permanently closed by the end of February 2024, according to a press release from Logansport Utilities.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) have notified Logansport's Parks & Recreation Department and Logansport Utilities, saying that regulations outlined in the Environmental Protection Agency's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit requires monitoring of the RV waste dump station. This prevents hazardous chemicals or prohibited substances from creating a safety hazard.

Without the monitoring, the dump station must be closed to remain in compliance, the press release says. Logansport Utilities will be excavating the dump station location to permanently seal off the cap with concrete underground, eliminating connection and access to sewer lines.

A traffic notice for High Street will be released when work is expected to begin, and the dump station will be eliminated before Feb. 29 of this year.