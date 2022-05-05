Spencer receives prison time for shooting incident

May 5—Clayton Eugene Spencer was dealt consecutive sentences in prison on Wednesday.

Spencer, 24, of Muskogee, was found guilty Wednesday in Muskogee County District Court by an eight-man, four-woman panel on Tuesday of two counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He was on trial for the June 22, 2021, shooting outside the Pop-n-Go at 2401 W. Okmulgee Ave.

Bystanders at the scene said a woman was shot in the leg and transported by private vehicle to get medical care.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said the woman "sustained a minor injury."

Spencer was at large following the shooting and was apprehended a couple of weeks later after a tip was called in to Crime Stoppers.

"This defendant was on probation for assaulting a detention officer when he decided to pull out a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire on two female victims in this case," said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards. "There were multiple children at the scene when this crime occurred. By the grace of God, his shots did not hit their mark."

"This could have turned much worse," Edwards said. "The defendant obviously has no regard for human life. I am thankful that he is off the streets.

Jurors recommended a 15-year sentence for each count of shooting with intent to kill and five years for possession of a firearm. Judge Tim King agreed and sentenced Spencer on Wednesday afternoon. All three sentences are to be served consecutively with the sentence on the second shooting count suspended.

Spencer had earlier pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a police officer in January 2021 and received a five-year suspended sentence.

However, that suspension was revoked last November and Spencer was returned to the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on Jan. 11 to await transfer to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

On April 19, Spencer was transferred to the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Lexington to begin his sentence. On April 22, he was brought back to Muskogee to stand trial for the shooting and possession charges.

Spencer's five-year sentence on assault and battery will be served consecutively with the shooting and possession convictions.