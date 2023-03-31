Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Gives Birth After His Death

Associated Press

Thousands of people rallied across the country Friday as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in support of the rights of transgender people and their resilience amid what many denounced as an increasingly hostile environment. Supporters converged on statehouses nationwide, at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., and were planned as far away as Mexico City to mark a day of international unity first proclaimed more than a decade ago. Chanting, “We're here, we're queer, get used to it!" many at the statehouse in Montpelier, Vermont, draped themselves in pride flags or carried posters with messages like “yay gay” or “protect trans kids.”