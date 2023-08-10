Spencerport teacher accused of producing, possessing child pornography

A Spencerport teacher faces federal child pornography charges after he allegedly posed as a high school student and sent sexually explicit photos and videos to a girl.

Ian Milam, 37, of Pittsford has been charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Milam has been an elementary and middle school teacher for the Spencerport Central School District since 2018, according to school district officials. He was most recently a sixth grade teacher at Cosgrove Middle School, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is prosecuting the case, said that Milam is accused of contacting two girls, ages 11 and 12, via Snapchat using the usernames usernames "matteckler" and "mikeywikey37."

Milam, who allegedly posed as a Spencerport high school student, is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and videos to an 11-year-old girl and convincing her to send a photo of herself back, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He is also accused of coercing a 12-year-old girl to send sexually explicit photos to him.

The investigation started on May 3, when the Greece Police Department received a report that a sexually explicit video was discovered on a 12-year-old girl’s phone. According to federal officials, the girl said she got the video from her 11-year-old friend.

Authorities executed search warrants, which traced the videos to Milam's accounts. usernames "matteckler" and "mikeywikey37. Investigators said they also found numerous sexually explicit conversations between Milam and other Snapchat users who appeared to be minors.

Ty Zinkiewich, Superintendent of the Spencerport Central School, shared a message with Spencerport staff and families on Wednesday saying he was "upset and angry," but felt it was important to share what he could about Milam's arrest.

Zinkiewich said that Miliam has been placed on administrative leave and his access to all district electronic resources and buildings has been revoked. He was also directed not to have any contact with SCSD students, staff or families.

The FBI and Greece police told district officials about Miliam's arrest Wednesday morning, he said.

"We are working with investigators to determine whether our students may be involved," Zinkiewich said. "We encourage families with students who may have had him as a teacher or advisor to ask about their online activity."

The FBI identified two Snapchat accounts that Milam used: matteckler and mikeywikey37. Anyone with information or who has interacted with these accounts is asked to call the FBI at (585) 279-0085.

"The district was never given any reason to suspect illegal or inappropriate behavior by Milam in any way," Zinkiewich said.

A background check and employment screening were completed - including a search of the state Sex Offender Registry - before Miliam was hired and "came through with the approval from the State Education Department," Zinkiewich said.

The district has also initiated its own internal review.

Miliam appeared Wednesday in federal court and is being held pending a detention hearing at 10 a.m. Monday.

If convicted, the charge carries a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

