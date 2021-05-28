Spencerville man sentenced in 2020 Venedocia shooting

May 28—VAN WERT — Trey Jones, 24, Spencerville, was sentenced Tuesday in Van Wert Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison on charges of attempted reckless homicide and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, felonies of the fourth degree.

Jones was initially charged with a third-degree felony count of reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death last September of George McLaurine, 19, of Lima.

McLaurine's body was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 12 outside a residence in the Van Wert County village of Venedocia. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a Lima hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced Jones to 18 months in prison on each count and ordered the sentences served concurrently. Jones was given credit for 256 days served.